ATHENS, July 5 Having squarely rejected the
terms of new financial aid for their cash-strapped country,
Greece wakes up to an uncertain future on Monday.
But on Sunday night, thousands rejoiced at the outcome of a
referendum that they said slapped down the architects of a
five-year austerity drive that has ravaged the economy of this
southern European nation.
In a result that was more definitive than polls had
predicted, 61 percent of voters rejected creditors' demands for
Greek tax hikes and pension cuts.
At Syntagma square in central Athens, several thousand
people waved "No" banners and chanted, "they will never win," as
the results of the referendum trickled in. Families wrapped
themselves in the Greek flag and danced to traditional tunes,
while others set off fireworks above the square's blue-tinted
fountain.
"The 'No' message is that we're not scared after all the
pressure that have we have faced from both Europe and inside our
country," said Stathis Efthimiadis, a 47-year-old schoolteacher.
Like other "No" voters, Efthimiadis said he did not believe
warnings by European and some Greek officials over the past week
that a "No" vote would set off a cascade of events that would
usher Greece out of the euro.
Instead, he and others said they looked forward to Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras returning to the negotiating table and
extracting less grueling conditions for Greece in exchange for a
new bailout package.
"Next week, the Greek government has the opportunity with
this 'No', to expect from the Bruxelles' technocrats a
negotiation based on the values of democracy and equal rights in
European Union," echoed Konstantinos Petras, a 65-year-old
retired mechanic.
Tsipras, who sprang the referendum on his country on June
26th after talks with creditors broke down, urged Greeks all
week to vote no. In an address on Sunday night, he said that by
heeding his advice, Greeks had now given him a strong mandate to
reach a "viable solution" with European partners.
But European officials have said it would be difficult to
sit down with Tsipras after a 'No' vote that they would
interpret as a hostile act.
In the interim, Greeks are suffering through capital
controls - restrictions on their financial lives imposed by the
government to prevent a breakdown of the banking system.
Banks are expected to stay closed at least until Tuesday.
Greeks also cannot take out more than 60 euros ($66) from cash
machines and will not be able to withdraw cash from safety
deposit boxes. Pensioners, meanwhile, face the uncertainty of
whether they can cash in their retirement benefits.
Michalis Tsatsakis, a 35-year-old bank employee who was
celebrating in Syntagma, said he has faced difficult moments
over the past week, telling many clients that they cannot access
the money in their deposits. Tsatsakis also said that if banks
stayed closed for days to come, he expected cash machines to run
out of money soon.
Still, he said Greeks would be resilient in the face of the
financial squeeze.
"I believe there will be some problems in the banking
sector, but we should be able to handle them," he said. 'I want
Mr. Tsipras to insist. He should be firm. We trust him."
Petras, the pensioner, whose retirement benefits have been
cut over the past few years, said that he thought the banks
would be operating again soon. "We can use a card anyway and buy
whatever we want, we don't need cash. And I don't think that
banks will block cards," he said. "I hope not."
Sunday's vote would have been a difficult choice for any
country. In Greece, people headed into the vote tired and angry
after five years of cuts to wages, pensions and public services
- a toxic combination of austerity that has reduced household
incomes by a third and left one out of four out of a job.
Yet on Sunday evening, many said that the country had united
around the referendum, in which 62 percent of the voting
population had cast a ballot.
"'No' means we can all agree, and this verdict unites us
around something," said Odysseas Konstantinou, a 25-year-old
actor. "Big changes need big sacrifices. Now we need to keep
calm."
