ATHENS Feb 5 Greece's central bank chief will
hold talks with the new left-wing government's deputy prime
mimister later on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in
the country, a central bank spokesman said.
The meeting comes after the European Central Bank abruptly
pulled the plug on the main funding line for the country's
lenders, leaving them reliant on emergency funds from the Greek
central bank.
Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras will meet deputy
Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis at 7 p.m. local time (1700
GMT), the spokesman said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Deepa Babington
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)