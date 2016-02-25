ATHENS Feb 25 Greece is expected to return to
growth in the second half of 2016, Central Bank Governor Yannis
Stournaras said on Thursday, but said it was subject to risks
ranging from Europe's migrant crisis to the possibility of
Britain leaving the EU.
"It is .. reasonable to anticipate that the recession will
bottom out and that the economy will see a slight recovery
during the second half of the year, provided that political
stability is maintained and uncertainty, which harms investor
confidence, is eliminated," Stournaras, an ECB Governing Council
member, told the annual meeting of the Central Bank in Athens.
(Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)