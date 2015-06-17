(Adds quote, details, background)
By George Georgiopoulos and Matthias Williams
ATHENS, June 17 The Greek central bank warned on
Wednesday that the country would be put on a "painful course"
towards default and exiting the euro zone if the government and
its international creditors failed to reach an agreement on an
aid-for-reforms deal.
It also said Greece risked a renewed bout of recession and
predicted that the current economic slowdown would accelerate in
the second quarter of this year. The Greek economy had started
growing again last year after being pounded by years of
austerity, but fell back into negative growth in the first
quarter of 2015, contracting by 0.2 percent year-on-year.
The ongoing crisis has prompted an outflow of deposits of
about 30 billion euros ($33.84 billion) from Greek lenders
between October and April, the central bank said.
Time is fast running out for Athens and its creditors to
reach a deal before a 1.6 billion euro repayment by Greece to
the International Monetary Fund falls due at the end of the
month. But neither side appears willing to give ground, with
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accusing the creditors of
trying to "humiliate" his country by demanding more cuts.
Despite the heated rhetoric, the central bank said that the
two sides appeared to have reached a compromise on the main
conditions attached to an aid agreement, and that little ground
remained to be covered for a deal to stick.
"Failure to reach an agreement would ... mark the beginning
of a painful course that would lead initially to a Greek default
and ultimately to the country's exit from the euro area and,
most likely, from the European Union," the Bank of Greece said
in a monetary policy report.
"Striking an agreement with our partners is a historical
imperative that we cannot afford to ignore."
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann, who has taken a
relatively lenient line with Greece, was in Athens on Wednesday
in a last-ditch bid to end the standoff.
The Greek central bank urged the European Union to spell out
promises of debt relief to Greece - a key demand from Athens -
in greater detail.
"An agreement would allow Greece to benefit from the
favourable global environment and the ECB's quantitative easing
programme," the report said.
"Our top priority right now should be to create, as soon as
possible, those conditions that would enable the Greek economy
to benefit from the favourable global economic environment and
the highly accommodative monetary policy at the euro area level
and speed up a sustainable return to global capital markets."
