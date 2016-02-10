ATHENS Feb 10 Greece's central bank chief on Wednesday called for the completion of the country's first bailout review, warning that a projected economic recovery in the second half of the year was still fragile.

"The projection for an economic recovery in the second half is subject to risks," Stournaras told lawmakers during a parliamentary committee meeting.

"The mistakes of the past that led to a dead-end must be prevented. Every time there is a failure to conclude the review sentiment gets worse," he said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)