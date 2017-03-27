ATHENS, March 27 Delays in concluding Greece's
bailout review risk dislodging growth forecasts this year, Greek
central bank governor Yannis Stournaras said on Monday.
"This delay creates uncertainty," Stournaras said. "It has
started to have an adverse effect on all indicators of the
economy for some months now, putting in doubt all targets,
without exception, of the coming year."
Greek economic growth was flat last year. The government
expects a return to strong growth this year, at 2.7 percent.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)