ATHENS Jan 25 Greece and its foreign lenders must show "realism and flexibility" in order to swiftly complete a review of Greece's bailout, Greek Central Bank Governor Yannis Stournaras said on Wednesday.

The review has dragged on for months by disagreements on labour reforms and fiscal targets and a rapid conclusion would "strengthen the forecast for Greek economic growth from 2017 onwards," Stournaras told a conference, according to a transcript of his speech.

Euro zone officials have ruled out reaching a deal on the review at a Eurogroup meeting on Thursday but a euro zone official said on Wednesday creditors could approve its completion in February. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Janet Lawrence)