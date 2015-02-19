(Adds dropped letter from headline)
ATHENS Feb 19 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said
on Thursday that he believed Greece could be a significant
commercial gateway for China into Europe.
Speaking aboard a Chinese warship visiting the Greek port of
Piraeus, Tsipras welcomed China's existing investments in his
country.
China's COSCO manages part of Piraeus
docks but the government of Tsipras, a radical left-winger, has
halted privatisation of the port which had been agreed with the
country's EU/IMF creditors.
"We give special importance to the existing Chinese
investments in Greece including the important activities of
COSCO at Piraeus Port," he said while visiting the warship.
The government halted the sale of its two biggest ports,
Piraeus and Thessaloniki.
Under a privatisation scheme last year, COSCO had been
shortlisted, along with four other suitors, as a potential buyer
of a stake of 67 percent in the Piraeus port.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Karolina Tagaris; editing by
David Stamp)