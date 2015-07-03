BEIJING, July 3 China will continue to promote
two-way cooperation with Greece, including in the financial
sphere, and has already responded to Greek requests amid its
debt crisis, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
China sees Greece as a portal into both Europe and Africa
for the distribution of Chinese products. The European Union is
China's largest trading partner and China is the EU's
second-largest trading partner.
China has repeatedly said it wants to see a united European
Union and a strong euro.
"China has used concrete actions to respond to Greece's
concerns and requests about overcoming the crisis," ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing.
"We will continue, in our way, to unceasingly promote
practical bilateral cooperation, including cooperation in the
financial sphere, with Greece," she added, without elaborating.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said during a visit to Brussels
this week that China did not want to see Greece leave the euro
zone and it would continue to buy euro zone debt.
In February, Li urged Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to
ensure protection of the rights of China's companies and backing
for a port project.
China's Cosco manages two of the Piraeus port's
cargo piers. Under a privatisation scheme last year, it had been
shortlisted, along with four other suitors, as a potential buyer
of a stake of 67 percent in the port.
