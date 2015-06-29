(Adds quotes and background)
BEIJING, June 29 China said on Monday the euro
zone was capable of resolving the Greek debt crisis and that it
wanted to see Greece remain part of the zone, after Athens moved
closer to a debt default over the weekend that could force its
exit.
Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls on
Sunday to check the growing strains on its financial system.
After bailout talks between the Greek government and foreign
lenders broke down at the weekend, the European Central Bank
froze funding support to Greece's banks, leaving Athens with
little choice but to shut down the system to keep the banks from
collapsing.
China wants to see a "stable, united and prosperous EU",
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a
regular briefing on Monday.
"We believe that the euro zone has the ability and wisdom to
resolve the debt crisis and get through their difficulties," Hua
said.
"We would like to see Greece remain in the euro zone. We
hope that the relevant talks are successful," she said.
The failure to reach a deal with creditors leaves Greece set
to default on 1.6 billion euros ($1.76 billion) of loans from
the International Monetary Fund that fall due on Tuesday. Athens
must also repay billions of euros to the European Central Bank
in coming months.
The EU is China's largest trading partner and China is the
EU's second-largest trading partner.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is due in Europe this week on a
trip that will include a China-EU summit in Brussels and a visit
to France.
