BEIJING, June 29 China said on Monday the euro zone was capable of resolving the Greek debt crisis and that it wanted to see Greece remain part of the zone, after Athens moved closer to a debt default over the weekend that could force its exit.

Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls on Sunday to check the growing strains on its financial system.

After bailout talks between the Greek government and foreign lenders broke down at the weekend, the European Central Bank froze funding support to Greece's banks, leaving Athens with little choice but to shut down the system to keep the banks from collapsing.

China wants to see a "stable, united and prosperous EU", Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a regular briefing on Monday.

"We believe that the euro zone has the ability and wisdom to resolve the debt crisis and get through their difficulties," Hua said.

"We would like to see Greece remain in the euro zone. We hope that the relevant talks are successful," she said.

The failure to reach a deal with creditors leaves Greece set to default on 1.6 billion euros ($1.76 billion) of loans from the International Monetary Fund that fall due on Tuesday. Athens must also repay billions of euros to the European Central Bank in coming months.

The EU is China's largest trading partner and China is the EU's second-largest trading partner.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is due in Europe this week on a trip that will include a China-EU summit in Brussels and a visit to France.

