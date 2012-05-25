LONDON May 24 A Greek exit from the euro zone
would set off a "chain reaction of uncertainty" that would be
strongly felt in Britain's banking sector, British Deputy Prime
Minister Nick Clegg said.
He warned that a possible Greek exit would not resolve the
present problems in the euro zone but would instead create
greater instability across Europe and the wider global economy.
"When economies are as fragile as they are now I don't think
anyone, rationally, can advocate that degree of further
instability as a route out of the problems that we presently
face," Clegg said in an interview on BBC's Newsnight Thursday.
"I don't think Greece coming out of the euro zone can in any
way be described as a recipe for success," he said.
Britain has been urging its banks to make contingency plans
for at least six months, and the Bank of England has said that
whether or not there was a euro zone break-up, the way ahead
would be painful for Britain as well as the rest of the EU.
Clegg, leader of Britain's Liberal Democrats, coalition
partners of Prime Minister David Cameron in the Conservative-led
government, shared that overall view saying UK banks would take
a hit through its financial exposure to the interbank market.
"Greece exiting from the euro zone increases rather than
decreases those question marks of uncertainty," he said.