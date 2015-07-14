July 14 The junior partner in Greece's ruling
coalition will continue to support the government but there are
limits to its support, a party spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The spokeswoman of the Independent Greeks Marina
Chrysoveloni also ruled out joining a coalition government with
two opposition parties.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faces a showdown with rebels
in his own party furious at his capitulation to German demands
for one of the most sweeping austerity packages ever demanded of
a euro zone government.
"Independent Greeks have been constant in their support to
the government, we have been supporting and we will keep on
supporting the effort of the government," Chrysoveloni told
state television. "However there are some limits too, that are
shaped by the mandate of the Greek people, both in January's
elections and in the referendum."
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by Matthias
Williams)