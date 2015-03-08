(Adds more detail)
ATHENS, March 8 The European Central Bank is
looking forward to working with Greece to complete a review of
its bailout, but time is running short, ECB executive board
member Benoit Coeure told a Cypriot newspaper on Sunday.
Greece and its euro zone partners struck a deal last month
to extend its bailout programme by four months. The
cash-strapped country has until April to detail reforms that it
will implement and to successfully conclude a bailout review
before it receives any further aid.
"The (Greek) authorities have committed to fully cooperate
with the three institutions (the European Central Bank, European
Commission and International Monetary Fund), in order to allow
for a speedy and successful conclusion of the review," Coeure
told the Politis daily newspaper in an interview.
"We are looking forward to working with the Greek
authorities. Time is running short," he said.
Coeure said once the review was successfully concluded, a
follow-up arrangement would be discussed with the euro zone
finance ministers, if the Greek authorities wished.
"But it is first and foremost the responsibility of the
Greek government to create growth and regain financial
independence," he said.
Shut out from international markets and with international
aid frozen against a backdrop of falling tax revenues, Greece is
running out of cash.
The ECB last month also stopped normal lending to Greek
banks by refusing to accept low-rated Greek government bonds as
collateral, adding further pressure to domestic lenders which
were forced to draw emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from
the country's central bank.
Echoing ECB President Mario Draghi's comments on Thursday,
Coeure said the euro zone's central bank will resume normal
lending to Greek banks when it sees that the Greek programme
review would be successfully concluded based on the outcome of
the country's discussion with its creditors.
"I hope this will be the case soon, when these discussions
have made progress," he said.
Asked whether a possible failure of the Greek programme
would eventually undermine the future of the euro area, Coeure
defended fiscal adjustment in the country.
"The arduous efforts of the Greek people need to be
recognised here. But let's not fool ourselves: adjustment was
inevitable and, believe me, it would have been much worse
without European and international support," he said.
