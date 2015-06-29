PARIS, June 29 European Central Bank executive
board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday it was now possible
that Greece may end up exiting the euro zone although this was
not what the ECB wanted.
It was the most direct admission yet by a top ECB
policymaker that a "Grexit" could happen after Athens decided to
interrupt talks on an aid-for-reforms package and call a
referendum for July 5.
"A Greek exit from the euro zone, so far a theoretical
issue, can unfortunately not be excluded any more," Coeure told
French financial daily Les Echos.
Coeure said that if Greeks vote "Yes" in the referendum, he
"has no doubt" euro zone authorities will find ways to meet
commitments towards Greece.
If the "No" vote wins, "it would be very difficult to resume
political dialogue," he said.
Coeure said the market reaction to the Greek referendum has
been relatively mild but that the central bank was monitoring
the situation closely and would use all available instruments,
or even new ones, if needed.
