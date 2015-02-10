(Adds comment from Greek government official)
BRUSSELS Feb 10 A phone call between European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras on the country's debt problems was held
in a "positive spirit of cooperation", the Commission said on
Tuesday.
The call, requested by Athens, came before euro zone finance
ministers' meetings on Wednesday and next Monday to try to reach
an interim deal for Greece, whose bailout package expires at the
end of the month.
"It was a conversation in a positive spirit of cooperation,"
a Commission spokeswoman said, without providing any further
details.
Commenting on the call, a Greek government official said in
Athens: "The two leaders have an open and continual line of
conversation in order to reach an agreement."
