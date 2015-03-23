BRUSSELS, March 23 The European Commission urged
Greece on Monday to take real action and make progress towards
implementing reforms that could unblock more loans to Athens,
stressing that political will, even if strong, was not enough at
this stage.
"The Greek authorities have committed to presenting a list
of reforms in the next few days. We are expecting it now,"
Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news briefing.
"At this stage, strong political will by itself does not
suffice, it must translate into action and progress," he said.
"We have fact-finding teams in Athens, policy talks may also
be held in Brussels to facilitate this process -- there is a
time for words and declarations but now is the time for work."
Greece is running out of cash but cannot get any new loans
unless it satisfies its creditors -- euro zone governments and
the International Monetary Fund -- that it is implementing
agreed reforms that will allow it to repay what it borrowed.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)