CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits fresh 14-month low after oil selloff

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3766, or 72.64 U.S. cents * Loonie touches weakest since February 2016 at C$1.3793 * Bond prices slightly lower across the yield curve * 2-year spread vs Treasuries hits widest in 10 years By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 5 The Canadian dollar weakened to a fresh 14-month low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as U.S. oil prices traded below $44 a barrel before paring losses, while the domestic economy added fewer jobs than expected i