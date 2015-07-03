BRUSSELS, July 3 No talks between Greece and its international creditors are currently under way, the European Commission said on Friday.

Asked if there had been any negotiations between Greek and European Commission officials in the last 24 hours, Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt told reporters: "Our president (Jean-Claude Juncker) just spoke in Luxembourg. He said very clearly that no talks are under way." (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)