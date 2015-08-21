Aug 21 The European Commission said on Friday it
was not worried about the implementation of the Greek bailout
programme after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned on
Thursday, saying reforms were supported by the Greek
parliament.
"We are not concerned about programme implementation," a
spokeswoman for the European Commission said.
"Reforms have been decided by the Greek government and voted
on by the parliament. Regardless of elections, reforms can be
implemented."
The Greek prime minister's resignation will lead to snap
elections.
(Reporting by Alexander Saeedy)