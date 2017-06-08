BRUSSELS, June 8 Time has come for European
lenders to provide Greece with new loans, a vice-president of
the European Commission said on Thursday, a week before euro
zone finance ministers meet to unblock financial aid for Athens.
"It's time to move with the next disbursement," Valdis
Dombrovskis told a news conference in Brussels, stressing that
Greece had already met its fiscal and reform obligations for teh
funds to be disbursed.
Greece needs new loans to pay debts due in July.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by
Philip Blenkinsop)