BRUSSELS Aug 21 The EU executive said on Friday
it was not concerned about Greece failing to implement reforms
it agreed in return for a bailout after Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras resigned to prepare for new elections.
"We are not concerned about programme implementation," a
European Commission spokeswoman said. "Reforms have been decided
by the Greek government and voted on by the parliament ...
Regardless of elections, reforms can now be implemented."
The spokeswoman, Annika Breidthardt, told reporters that
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had expected the move
to elections, having been in close contact with both Tsipras and
the Greek head of state. She declined to be more precise on when
Juncker had known about Tsipras's intentions.
"The Commission respects the decision of Prime Minister
Tsipras to go to the polls swiftly," Breidthardt said. "For us,
this was not a surprise ... The Commission considers it
important that there is full backing for the stability support
programme just signed by Greece. Most opposition parties voted
in favour of it in the Greek parliament last Friday.
"The next wave of major reforms is expected for October and
obviously we will monitor implementation very closely."
Under the terms of the bailout agreement, known as the
Memorandum of Understanding, Greece is committed to passing
substantial pieces of legislation by the end of October.
(Reporting by Alexander Saeedy; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)