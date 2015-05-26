DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 28
BRUSSELS May 26 Greece and its international creditors will hold discussions on Tuesday to find a solution to Greece's debt problems, with their work expected to continue over the coming days, the European Commision said.
"Yes, there is a Brussels group which is continuing its work today and we expect hard work to continue over the coming days in order to accelerate progress," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference.
"We are actively working within the framework of the February 20 Eurogroup agreement." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, editing by Robin Emmott)
