FOREX-Dollar steady with eyes on Fed for rate clues; kiwi firmer
* Kiwi touches 1-week high after solid NZ jobs data (Updates prices)
BRUSSELS, June 4 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem will meet again to discuss the Greek debt crisis in the coming days, the Commission said on Thursday.
"I cannot confirm a specific date for that, but I can confirm that there will be a further meeting in the next coming days," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told the Commission's daily press briefing. A Commission statement overnight gave no formal time-frame for the next meeting.
Negotiators were, Schinas said, seeking a comprehensive agreement which would mean that "we have a proper balance at a fiscal level and at a social level too in order to make it possible for Greece to improve its economic situation and rapidly return to growth and job creation". (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high