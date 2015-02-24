BRUSSELS Feb 24 The new Greek government's
reform commitments will serve as a starting point for an
agreement to extend Greece's financial rescue package by four
months, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
"The Commission services have carefully reviewed the Greek
government's reform proposals," Commission Vice President Valdis
Dombrovskis and Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici
said in a letter to Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem.
"In the view of the Commission, this list is sufficiently
comprehensive to be a valid starting point for a successful
conclusion of the review," they said.
"The Commission looks forward to working with the new
administration to elaborate what are at the moment still general
commitments and transform these into clear policy actions."
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)