(Repeats story first published on July 21, text unchanged)
* "Vast majority" of Greek firms under threat
* Little boost to companies from banks reopening
* Foreign suppliers tighten conditions
By Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
ATHENS, July 21 Greece risks seeing a wave of
companies forced out of business within weeks because of
restrictions on foreign transfers that have persisted even after
banks reopened this week, the head of the Athens Chamber of
Commerce warned on Tuesday.
In a letter to the finance ministry, Constantinos Michalos
said the restrictions meant that companies which relied on
foreign suppliers were unable to pay their bills, creating "huge
problems" in many sectors.
"We must tell you that the vast majority of Greek companies
are a step away from being forced to shut down operations," he
said in the letter, made public by the Athens Chamber of
Commerce.
He said that if capital controls were still in place by
mid-August, companies would start going out of business.
There was no immediate response from the ministry.
Following last week's agreement with foreign creditors that
unlocked emergency European Central Bank credit for the
tottering banking sector, bank branches have reopened this week,
with slightly more flexible withdrawal limits.
But while that has been welcome to individuals, the letter
is the latest sign that businesses have seen little relief from
the end of the so-called "bank holiday".
"All the money that the country got in these days after the
deal has gone to salaries and pensions and resupplying ATMs with
cash. There was no allocation for bank transactions for the
companies," Michalos told Reuters.
He cited the example of a large company in the food sector,
which applied to the committee set up to approve foreign
transactions for permission to pay 650,000 euros ($700,000) for
imported supplies. Only 9,000 euros was approved.
"This is not even funny. The company will be unable to
operate, and they are one of the biggest players in the Greek
market," he told Reuters. "How will they keep open and keep
their employees if they can't produce?"
Although Athens is due to start negotiations over a third
bailout package worth up to 86 billion euros, doubts remain over
whether the agreement can be concluded and whether Greece will
manage to meet the tough conditions attached.
SENSITIVITY
Alarmed by the uncertainty facing Greece and speculation
that it could be forced out of the euro, many foreign suppliers
of Greek companies have taken a hard line, scrapping their
normal settlement periods and insisting on payment upfront as
they assess their position.
Even well-established Greek businesses have experienced
problems with suppliers more concerned about the overall
situation of the country than about the position of individual
clients.
"Many of them, which have been paid normally within 60-90
day in the past, have started asking for advance payments since
capital controls started," said Vasiliki Mourafeti, purchasing
manager for Pitsos, Greece's largest producer and importer of
electronic devices.
"We import screws, chemicals, plastics, metal sheets,
handles and electronics for our production. Suppliers that send
us materials every two weeks have told us that Greece is
bankrupt and they weren't willing to deliver any more unless
payment was in full and in advance," she said.
For large companies with foreign connections like Pitsos,
part of German consumer electronics group BSH, there are ways to
settle bills using existing foreign accounts but the problem is
also affecting domestic suppliers as well.
The tougher conditions have created shortages and backlogs
right along the production and supply chain, with ripple effects
that can pop up in sometimes unexpected ways, complicating life
for business already dealing with severe economic crisis.
Dimitris Koutroubas, head of procurement at Sidenor, the
largest steel producer in Greece, said that foreign subsidiaries
enabled it to smooth problems with paying suppliers outside
Greece but everyday business had become much more complicated.
"Our current problem now is that we have some supplies that
we pay for in cash against documents," he said. "The materials
have arrived at the port and they can't pass through customs, as
we have to give them documents that are at the bank, and the
bank cannot provide us with the documents as they can't pay."
Many foreign suppliers are unwilling to comment on the
record about the issue given the political issues surrounding
the situation in Greece but it is clearly being watched closely.
"There is a lot of sensitivity around Greece and the way I
read it right now, people aren't yet fully sure that this is all
in the clear," said Till Dudler, Managing Director for Strategy,
Consumer Goods and Services at consultants Accenture. "People
are fairly risk-averse in this space and they're going to see
how it plays out."
"My expectation would be that they're managing inventory
quite tightly," he said.
($1 = 0.9149 euros)
(Additional reporting by Martinne Geller in London and
Dominique Vidalon in Paris; Writing by James Mackenzie; editing
by Giles Elgood)