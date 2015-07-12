BRUSSELS, July 12 Euro zone finance ministers
meeting in crisis talks in Brussels want Greece to commit to
more measures to reform its economic system and government
finances before they agree to negotiate a bailout loan.
Following is a partial draft Eurogroup statement, seen by
Reuters. It was discussed by the ministers late on Saturday,
before they resumed talks on Sunday.
Euro zone sources said it was likely to be amended but
formed a basis for further discussion on Sunday. Sources also
said ministers had pressed Greece to take other measures,
including passing early legislation increasing value-added tax
and making the national statistics agency independent:
"The Eurogroup takes note of the request by the Greek
authorities for a three-year ESM stability support and the
accompanying list of policy commitments, including a
comprehensive list of prior action. The Eurogroup reiterates the
need for continued full involvement of the IMF.
The Eurogroup welcomes the assessment by the institutions
that the list of policy commitments of the Greek authorities
represents a basis to start the negotiations on a new programme.
The Eurogroup also agrees with the institutions that the package
needs to be significantly strengthened and broadened in order to
provide for appropriate conditionality for a possible three-year
ESM programme. The Eurogroup thus welcomes the additional
following commitments of the Greek authorities on the basis of a
clear timetable:
- fully comply with the medium-term primary surplus target
of 3.5 percent of GDP by 2018, according to a yearly schedule to
be agreed with the institutions;
- carry out ambitious pension reforms and specific policies
to fully compensate for the fiscal impact of the Constitutional
Court ruling on the 2012 pension reform and to implement the
zero deficit clause;
- adopt more ambitious product market reforms with a clear
timetable for implementation of all OECD toolkit I
recommendations, including Sunday trade, sales periods,
over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, pharmacy ownership,
milk, bakeries. On the follow-up of the OECD toolkit II,
manufacturing needs to be included in the prior action;
- on energy markets, the privatisation of the electricity
transmission network operator (ADMIE) must proceed, unless
replacement measures can be found that have equivalent effect,
as agreed by the institutions;
- on labour markets, undertake rigorous reviews of
collective bargaining, industrial action and collective
dismissals in line with the timetable and the approach suggested
by the institutions. Any changes should be based on
international and European best practices, and should not
involve a return to past policy settings which are not
compatible with the goals of promoting sustainable and inclusive
growth;
- fully implement the relevant provisions of the Treaty on
Stability, Coordination and Governance in the Economic and
Monetary Union, in particular to make the Fiscal Council fully
operational;
- adopt the necessary steps to strengthen the financial
sector, including decisive action on non-performing loans,
transposition of BRRD and measures to strengthen governance of
the HFSF and the banks;
- develop a significantly scaled up privatisation programme
with improved governance. A working group with the institutions
shall provide proposals for better implementation mechanisms;
- amend or compensate for legislation adopted during 2015
which have not been agreed with the institutions and run counter
to the programme commitments;
- implement the key remaining elements from the December
2014 state of play of the fifth review of the second economic
adjustment programme."
