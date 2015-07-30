UPDATE 1-NYSE owner ICE reports higher first-quarter earnings
May 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, reported a rise in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, helped by higher futures volumes and data sales.
ATHENS, July 31 Greece's ruling Syriza party on Thursday backed a call from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for an emergency party congress, as he sought to assert authority following a revolt by hardliners on his handling of bailout talks.
The congress would be held in September, party officials said. The move was approved in a show of hands by Syriza's central committee, a key decision-making body in the left wing movement.
Greece narrowly averted an exit from the euro zone when it struck an 11th-hour deal with lenders this month, but that cost Tsipras the support of a quarter of his lawmakers who accuse the party of betraying its anti-austerity roots.
TBILISI, May 3 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 0.1 percent in April compared with the previous month after declining by 0.5 percent in March, the State Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Annual inflation in April was at 6.1 percent, the data showed. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Apr 17 March 17 Apr 16 to previous month +0.1 -0.5 -0.6 to previous year +6.1 +5.4 +3.2 (Reporting by Margarita Anti