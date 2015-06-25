* Speculation of conspiracy against Greece moves into
mainstream
* Ruling Syriza party sees drive to topple leftist
government
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, June 25 Warnings of dark forces bent on
pushing Greece out of the euro and its leftist government out of
power have increasingly moved from the fringes towards the
mainstream, as talks in Brussels to secure vital bailout funds
enter their final phase.
Rumblings of international conspiracies have featured in the
rhetoric of the ruling Syriza party ever since it won power in
January, vowing to reverse the harsh austerity imposed under the
European Union and International Monetary Fund bailout.
In a country never short of plot theories, social media has
long been awash with such talk, but mainstream and conservative
newspapers often hostile to the leftist government are now
following suit, underlining the profound breakdown of trust that
has evolved during months of acrimony.
"It is now clear that a strong European centre wants Greece
out of the euro zone," the conservative Kathimerini newspaper
said in a front-page editorial.
Greek officials say they have been repeatedly blindsided by
the lenders and accuse them of introducing last-minute changes
to estimates of projected tax revenues or pension cuts, making
it impossible to come up with an acceptable offer.
They also argue that a radical leftist government is being
asked to implement wholesale pension reform that even a previous
conservative-led government could not accomplish.
The true purpose, some on the Greek side say, is to unseat
the government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and force
elections that would bring in a more lender-friendly
administration.
"It's obvious that some at home and outside are seeking the
collapse of the government," Labour Minister Panos Skourletis
told state radio ERT. "It is clear that there is this dimension
too in this negotiation."
Greece needs an accord by June 30 or it faces default on a
1.6 billion euro repayment to the IMF, which could set it on a
path out of the single currency.
European partners and international lenders have repeatedly
insisted that they want to ensure Greece remains a member of the
euro zone but as the months of wrangling over the bailout review
have passed, the mood has darkened.
A comment from Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi that
public opinion in some European countries "has the very strong
and vehement desire that the next few weeks should be the last
that Greece spends in the euro zone," attracted feverish media
attention in Greece this week.
PUNITIVE
As the standoff nears the deadline which could push Greece
into default, speculation that the lenders are interested in
more than just a bailout agreement has spread.
"I see a punitive stance from the part of the lenders
towards Greece's government because of the months of delay in
closing the bailout's fifth review, a vengeful stance," said
Vassilis Korkidis, head of the National Confederation of
Hellenic Commerce (ESEE), a business lobby group.
"There may also be a strategy that aims for the government's
fall -- the so-called 'brief life of the Left' solution," he
said, referring to a popular theory which holds that the Syriza
government is being tolerated only as a short interim between
more mainstream governments.
"But this is a dangerous game. Will we have to go bankrupt
first to have a different government?" he said.
The speculation has been fed this week by the presence in
Brussels of three leading opposition politicians, former
centre-right Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, Fofi Gennimata, the
leader of his former coalition partner PASOK, and Stavros
Theodorakis, leader of the pro-European To Potami party.
The centre-left Efimerida Ton Syntakton daily suggested that
Samaras and Theodorakis, who have both said they would be ready
to serve in a unity government if Tsipras fell, would be more
welcome to European leaders.
"The conclusion is obvious: domestic and foreign supporters
of the bailouts wish to see a scenario that has a brief life for
the left, disregarding the will of the people," the newspaper
said in an editorial.
While opinion polls indicate that most Greeks want to remain
in the euro, widespread perceptions that the lenders are not
interested in a fair agreement has embittered many Greeks and
could poison the atmosphere between Athens and Brussels for
years to come.
"I think he must not back down. He must not," said Athens
pensioner Constantina Danou. "When people have been suffering
for five years now, a prime minister elected so recently must
not back down. It's not fair, it doesn't seem right."
($1 = 0.8935 euros)
(Additional reporting by Gina Kalovyrna, Michele Kambas and
Renee Maltezou; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall)