BERLIN Nov 26 European Central Bank Vice
President Vitor Constancio said he expected international
lenders to reach a deal on further funding for Greece on Monday
but said it would not include any debt writeoff for its public
creditors.
"It has been clearly stated. It is not on the table.
Everything else is just rumours," Constancio told reporters when
asked about the possibility of governments accepting losses on
their loans to Greece.
Asked about a possible request from Spain for an aid
programme, Constancio said the ECB stood ready and was waiting
to see if something would happen.
(Reporting by Reinhardt Becker, writing by Gareth Jones)