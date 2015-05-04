IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
FRANKFURT May 4 European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio is confident Athens and its creditors will agree a deal to avoid Greece leaving the euro zone, he told Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad in an interview published on Monday.
"I am also absolutely convinced that the worst-case scenario will be avoided," he told the paper.
"Everyone acknowledges that the degree of stress and vulnerability in the euro area has totally changed. There are no signs of contagion," he said, referring to the effects of the ECB's bond buying programme in mitigating concerns over Greece's problems. (Reporting by John O'Donnell and Hugh Lawson; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
May 12 Australian shares are expected to open subdued on Friday, after two straight sessions of gains, tracking a slide on Wall Street. The local share price futures index fell 0.15 percent, or 9 points, to 5,856, a 22.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.13 percent, or 10.03 points, to 7,479.68 at 2206 GMT. For a summary of overn