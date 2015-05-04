(Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT May 4 European Central Bank Vice
President Vitor Constancio said he was confident Athens and its
creditors will agree a deal to avoid Greece leaving the euro
zone.
Greece is in talks with its international lenders on a deal
that will unlock more bailout aid. But progress has been
painfully slow as its leftist-led government is resisting cuts
in pensions and labour reforms that would clash with its pledges
to end austerity.
"I am ... absolutely convinced that the worst-case scenario
will be avoided," Constancio told Dutch newspaper Het
Financieele Dagblad in an interview published on Monday.
"Everyone acknowledges that the degree of stress and
vulnerability in the euro area has totally changed. There are no
signs of contagion," he added, suggesting the ECB's bond buying
programme had eased concerns that Greece's problems might spread
to other euro zone economies.
Constancio said the ECB was also sufficiently protected from
financial losses in the unlikely event of a 'Grexit' or Greek
exit from the euro zone.
"The Eurosystem (the ECB and the national central banks) has
lent a total of some 110 billion euros to Greek banks. But the
risk on just over 70 billion euros of that amount has been
shifted to the Greek central bank," he said.
"We jointly bear the risk on the rest of the amount. But
bear in mind that collateral has been provided. We are talking
about securities that are not linked to the Greek sovereign ...
This should offer sufficient protection," he said.
Constancio said that with inflation now in negative
territory, the ECB had no intention of prematurely ending its
quantitative easing programme aimed at pumping around 1 trillion
euros ($1.1 trillion) into the financial system by September
2016.
"Why should we think of discontinuing it when inflation is
negative and inflation expectations are nowhere near our
medium-term goal of close to 2 percent?," he said in the
interview.
He said the central bank would not go as far as trying to
boost the economy by handing out cash to households or directly
paying for large public projects.
"Helicopter money has had different meanings in various
contexts, from giving money directly to households to financing
of public infrastructure. But all these options would bring us
very close to pursuing fiscal policy. And that's what we cannot
do," he told the paper.
($1 = 0.8961 euros)
(Reporting by John O'Donnell and Hugh Lawson; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)