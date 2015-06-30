DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
ATHENS, June 30 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke by telephone on Tuesday with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, a government official in Athens said.
The contact comes amid furious 11th-hour activity to try and find a compromise on a bailout package for Athens, with the clock ticking to a likely Greek default on Tuesday. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Deepa Babington)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.