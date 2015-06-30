ATHENS, June 30 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke by telephone on Tuesday with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, a government official in Athens said.

The contact comes amid furious 11th-hour activity to try and find a compromise on a bailout package for Athens, with the clock ticking to a likely Greek default on Tuesday. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Deepa Babington)