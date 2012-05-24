* Italy, Finland, Sweden make contingency plans for Greek
exit
* Banks, BMW, British Airways' parent assess exit scenario
By Giuseppe Fonte and Eero Vassinen
ROME/HELSINKI, May 24 At least half of euro zone
governments as well as banks and large companies are making
contingency plans in case Greece decides to leave the single
currency area, even though the preferred option is still for
Athens to keep the euro.
Italy's Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said his
country was ready for such a possibility, if Greek voters on
June 17 give power to parties that reject reforms agreed with
the EU and IMF in exchange for emergency loans.
Greece's deficit means that without the EU/IMF money, which
would stop flowing if Athens were to tear up the agreement on
reforms, it would not be able to pay salaries and would have to
leave the euro zone and start printing its own currency.
"We always have to be ready in any case," Grilli said, when
asked by reporters if Italy was preparing for a Greek exit. "All
options are possible, though our objective is to avoid that
happening."
Senior European Union officials have told member states to
prepare contingency plans in case Greece quits the euro zone,
sources told Reuters on Thursday.
European Union leaders have urged Greece to stay the course
on austerity and complete the reforms demanded under its bailout
programme.
But there was no contingency planning at a European Union,
or political level yet, a senior official said, even though it
was natural for individual governments to prepare for scenarios.
"Given the present situation and even before this, you can't
imagine that nobody was thinking of all kinds of scenarios. That
would not be responsible behaviour," the official said.
Finland too was considering the implications of such an
unwelcome possibility, which European Central Bank policymaker
Ewald Nowotny said would create a huge disruption, with
unforeseeable consequences.
"Throughout different turns in the crisis, Finland has been
evaluating different paths and plans," Finance Minister Jutta
Urpilainen told reporters, adding that the Helsinki government
wants Greece to stay in the currency bloc.
Officials said that in addition to Italy and Finland,
Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium, Austria and
Slovakia have also either already started, or would soon start,
drawing up contingency plans.
Outside the euro zone, Sweden said it was ready.
"The fortresses are manned and we are meeting frequently
with the Riksbank and the FSA (the Financial Supervisory
Authority). We are well prepared," Swedish Financial Markets
Minister Peter Norman told Reuters.
Among the corporations to be alert to the implications of
any Greek euro exit are International Airlines Group,
which is the parent company of British Airways, and German
carmaker BMW.
"We're absolutely sure that the euro has a long future ahead
of it," BMW global sales chief Ian Robertson said at a showroom
opening in Paris. "That doesn't necessarily mean that it remains
in its current structure."
European financial institutions have also been making their
own plans for any such eventuality, though they might not have
been shouting this out.
"Every bank has a task force right now looking at the
potential consequences of a return to the drachma," one
Paris-based banker said.
A consultant to French financial institutions added: "The
banks are doing contingency planning concerning a Greek exit,
but you can understand why they wouldn't say so publicly."