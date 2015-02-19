ATHENS Feb 19 Greece's government is not
considering capital controls to stem bank deposit outflows, the
government spokesman told Reuters on Thursday, calling such a
scenario "far from reality".
Earlier, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), citing
central bank sources, reported that the European Central Bank
would feel more comfortable if Greece introduced capital
controls. ID:nL5N0VT19T]
But the spokesman noted the ECB had extended ELA emergency
funding for Greek banks on Wednesday as Greece negotiates with
its euro zone partners.
"Evidently, one day after the extension of the ELA and at a
moment when we are closer to a mutually beneficial solution, one
wonders about scenarios (of capital controls) that have no
bearing on reality," government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis
told Reuters.
An ECB spokeswoman said the bank's Governing Council of
policymakers had not addressed the issue.
