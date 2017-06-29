Greece drops case against privatisation officials, paving way for bailout funds

ATHENS, June 29 (Reuters) - Greece dropped charges of breach of duty against three former privatisation officials on Thursday, court sources said, paving the way for the disbursement of new bailout loans.

The three officials from Spain, Italy and Slovakia had faced charges stemming from the sale of state properties in 2015.

Spain had said it would block disbursement of aid unless Athens granted immunity to the three, who were consultants for the country's privatisation agency. (Reporting By Contantinos Georgizas, writing by Michele Kambas)