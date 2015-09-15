ATHENS, Sept 15 Total credit in Greece's banking system expanded by 1.1 percent year-on-year in July, compared to a 1.3 percent in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Tuesday. Credit extended to the government rose 19.7 percent after increasing by 22.8 percent in June, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households declined by 1.5 percent, after a 1.7 percent fall in June. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN Total credit +1.1 +1.3 +1.1 -1.3 -1.5 -0.9 -1.3 Credit to public sector +19.7 +22.8 +24.0 +5.6 +4.6 +9.3 +8.6 Credit to business, hholds-1.5 -1.7 -2.1 -2.4 -2.5 -2.5 -2.9 ------------------------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, editing by John Stonestreet)