ATHENS, July 21 Total credit in Greece's banking system contracted 2.2 percent year-on-year in May after a 1.8 percent decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece BOGr.AT data showed on Thursday.

Credit extended to the government fell 3.2 percent after decreasing by 1.2 percent in April, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households declined 2.0 percent after a 1.9 percent drop in April. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC Total credit -2.2 -1.8 -2.3 -2.2 -2.4 -2.4 Credit to public sector -3.2 -1.2 -3.8 -1.7 -4.3 -5.3 Credit to business, hholds -2.0 -1.9 -2.1 -2.3 -2.1 -2.0 ------------------------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)