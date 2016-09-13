ATHENS, Sept 13 Total credit in Greece's banking system contracted 1.7 percent year-on-year in July after a 2.5 percent decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Tuesday. Credit extended to the government fell 2.3 percent after decreasing by 5.7 percent in June, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households declined 1.6 percent after a 2.0 percent drop in June. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB Total credit -1.7 -2.5 -2.2 -1.8 -2.3 -2.2 Credit to public sector -2.3 -5.7 -3.2 -1.2 -3.8 -1.7 Credit to business, hholds -1.6 -2.0 -2.0 -1.9 -2.1 -2.3 ------------------------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)