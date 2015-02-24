BRUSSELS Feb 24 It is too early to say if the euro zone's bailout fund could grant a precautionary credit line to Athens later this year, the head of the Eurogroup said on Tuesday, adding that for this to happen, Greece would need to have access to financial markets.

"In our talks with the Greek government we were looking ahead and talking about the possibility of what is called an enhanced conditions credit line... whether that is still feasible is too early to say," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told European Parliament.

"You have to realise, that in order for this credit line to be (granted), a country needs to have market access," said Dijsselbloem who chairs meetings of euro zone finance ministers. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Jan Strupczewski)