BRUSSELS Feb 24 It is too early to say if the
euro zone's bailout fund could grant a precautionary credit line
to Athens later this year, the head of the Eurogroup said on
Tuesday, adding that for this to happen, Greece would need to
have access to financial markets.
"In our talks with the Greek government we were looking
ahead and talking about the possibility of what is called an
enhanced conditions credit line... whether that is still
feasible is too early to say," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told European
Parliament.
"You have to realise, that in order for this credit line to
be (granted), a country needs to have market access," said
Dijsselbloem who chairs meetings of euro zone finance ministers.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Jan Strupczewski)