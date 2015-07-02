AMSTERDAM, July 2 Credit insurers are reviewing
their coverage of companies carrying out trade with Greece as a
result of uncertainty over the solvency of Greek customers hit
by capital controls, companies in the sector told Reuters.
Trade credit insurers are essential to the smooth flow of
products and services between countries, since they protect
exporters from the risk of buyers defaulting, becoming insolvent
or going bankrupt.
But Greek companies and individuals are subject to severe
constraints on moving funds after talks with the country's
creditors foundered earlier this week, making it far more risky
to provide insurance that covers Greek importers.
"The capital controls imposed by the Greek financial decree
mean payments by Greek importers to foreign suppliers are not
possible," said a spokeswoman for Euler Hermes, the
world's largest trade credit insurer.
This concern was echoed by smaller rival Atradius
, which said it was concerned that Sunday's referendum
on whether Greece should accept bail-out conditions that were
being discussed with its creditors earlier this week could drive
Greece into a still deeper recession.
"Any valid claims we continue to cover," said John
Blackwell, a company spokesman. "We'll have to wait to see what
the outcome (of the referendum) is, and how we'll respond."
In a research note, Euler Hermes warned that the impact of
capital controls was likely to be long-lasting. "It took Cyprus
two years and Iceland seven years to revoke controls," the
company's analysts wrote.
They added that particularly vulnerable sectors included
machinery and equipment, oil and refined petroleum, computer and
IT services and vehicles.
Both companies said their exposure to Greece was very
limited, with Euler Hermes saying German exports to Greece had
already fallen sharply and that the country was the destination
for just 0.44 percent of all German exports.
