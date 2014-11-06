BRUSSELS Nov 6 Euro zone finance ministers have
expressed strong support for the option of granting Greece a
precautionary credit line as back-up financing once the country
exits its euro zone bailout at the end of this year, the
chairman of the ministers said.
"There is strong support for a precautionary credit line in
the form of an existing ESM tool called the ECCL -- Enhanced
Conditions Credit Line -- and that is the path we will now
further pursue and work on the conditions that will go with
that," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference.
"There is also a broad understanding the IMF needs to
continue being involved and a further discussion will have to
take place on the exact form of this involvement," Dijsselbloem
said after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)