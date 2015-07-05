ATHENS, July 5 Greece's government is not
considering printing a new currency, a government official said
on Sunday, after opinion polls showed that Greeks are set to
reject an aid package from creditors in a referendum.
"We are not discussing a parallel currency," Euclid
Tsakalotos, the coordinator of negotiations with the country's
creditors, told Star TV. "I do not think...that they are going
to throw us out. We are ready to meet them as early as tonight."
Euro zone policymakers have warned a 'No' vote would make it
difficult for the European Central Bank to offer Greek lenders
the emergency financial assistance they rely on.
