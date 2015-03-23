CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
ATHENS, March 23 Greece's current account deficit widened in January compared to the same month a year earlier while tourism receipts rose slightly, according to central bank data published on Monday.
The deficit stood at 0.85 billion euros ($917 million) versus a deficit of 0.34 billion euros in January 2014, mainly due to a drop in the export of goods.
Tourism revenues rose slightly to 170 million euros in January from 156 million euros in the same month in 2014. **********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2015 2014
January -0.847 -0.336
------------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Costas Pitas)
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
WASHINGTON, May 4 General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt warned the Trump administration on Thursday to avoid protectionist policies while calling on it to level the playing field for American companies with tax reform, revived export financing and improved trade agreements.