ATHENS, Sept 21 Greece's current account surplus
widened sharply in July from the same month a year earlier,
mainly due to a 1.8 billion euro inflow of bond gains from the
European Central Bank which boosted the income balance, the Bank
of Greece said on Monday.
"The relevant inflow, which contributed to a significant
improvement in the secondary income account, was followed by the
transfer of the funds to a Greek government account held with
the ECB as cash collateral for the disbursement by the EFSM of
7.2 billion euros under a bridge financing agreement," the
central bank said.
The data showed the surplus stood nearly quadrupled to 4.25
billion euros versus 1.27 billion euros in July 2014. Tourism
revenues rose slightly to 2.87 billion euros from 2.77 billion
euros in the same month last year.
Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66
billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by
higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner.
***************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2015 2014
January -0.847 -0.336
February -0.929 -0.729
March -0.404 -0.088
April -0.955 -1.151
May 0.407 -0.299
June 1.002 1.253
July 4.252 1.274
------------------------------------------------
Source: Bank of Greece
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)