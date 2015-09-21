ATHENS, Sept 21 Greece's current account surplus widened sharply in July from the same month a year earlier, mainly due to a 1.8 billion euro inflow of bond gains from the European Central Bank which boosted the income balance, the Bank of Greece said on Monday. "The relevant inflow, which contributed to a significant improvement in the secondary income account, was followed by the transfer of the funds to a Greek government account held with the ECB as cash collateral for the disbursement by the EFSM of 7.2 billion euros under a bridge financing agreement," the central bank said. The data showed the surplus stood nearly quadrupled to 4.25 billion euros versus 1.27 billion euros in July 2014. Tourism revenues rose slightly to 2.87 billion euros from 2.77 billion euros in the same month last year. Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66 billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. *************************************************************** CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2015 2014 January -0.847 -0.336 February -0.929 -0.729 March -0.404 -0.088 April -0.955 -1.151 May 0.407 -0.299 June 1.002 1.253 July 4.252 1.274 ------------------------------------------------ Source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)