ATHENS Aug 19 Greece's current account surplus widened to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) in June from the same month a year earlier, helped by improved income accounts, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.

The surplus was 508.9 million euros in June 2015.

Tourism revenue dropped sligltly to 1.851 billion euros from 1.957 billion in the same month a year earlier.

In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit of 7.5 million euros, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. ************************************************************* CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2016 2015

January -0.742 -0.281

February -0.804 -1.454

March -0.708 -1.479

April -0.822 -1.038

May -0.412 -0.140

June 1.005,2 508.9

------------------------------------------------

source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)