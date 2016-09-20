ATHENS, Sept 20 Greece's current account surplus
shrank in July compared to the same month a year earlier, due to
an increased trade deficit as a result of higher imports and a
lower services surplus, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday.
The data showed the surplus reached 1.433 billion euros
($1.60 billion) from 2.507 billion euros in July 2015. Tourism
revenues fell slightly to 2.85 billion euros from 2.95 billion
in the same month a year earlier.
"The deficit of the balance of goods doubled mainly on
account of a significant rise in imports, compared with July
2015, which had registered a sharp drop year-on-year due to the
imposition of capital controls," the Bank of Greece said.
It said imports in July this year remained well below their
levels in 2014 and 2013.
In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit
of 7.5 million euros, helped by higher tourism revenues - its
biggest foreign currency earner.
*************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2016 2015
January -0.742 -0.281
February -0.804 -1.454
March -0.708 -1.479
April -0.822 -1.038
May -0.412 -0.140
June +1.005 +0.509
July +1.433 +2.507
------------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece
($1 = 0.8930 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)