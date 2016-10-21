BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
ATHENS, Oct 21 Greece's current account surplus shrank in August compared to the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Greece said on Friday. The data showed the surplus reached 1.82 billion euros ($1.99 billion) from 2.2 billion euros in August 2015. Tourism revenues fell slightly to 3.16 billion euros from 3.48 billion in the same month a year earlier. In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit of 7.5 million euros, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. **************************************************************** CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2016 2015 January -0.742 -0.281 February -0.804 -1.454 March -0.708 -1.479 April -0.822 -1.038 May -0.412 -0.140 June +1.005 +0.509 July +1.433 +2.507 August +1.821 +2.200 ------------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
(Adds table and details on first-quarter issuance data) NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. stock and bond supply rose in the first quarter while daily trading volume for stocks and some bonds declined as other bonds saw increased trading, a financial industry group said on Wednesday. U.S. long-term securities issuance totaled $1.90 trillion in the first quarter, up 18.7 percent from $1.60 trillion in the fourth quarter and up 13.1 percent from $1.68 trillion a year earlier, said Securiti