ATHENS, Feb 20 Greece's current account deficit
grew in December 2016 compared to the same month a year earlier,
the Bank of Greece said on Monday, as the surplus of the
country's primary income balance shrank.
The data showed the deficit reached 0.93 billion euros
($988.2 million) from 0.78 billion euros in December 2015.
Tourism revenues rose slightly to 193 million euros from 184
billion in the same month a year earlier.
"Total exports of goods and services grew faster, by 10
percent, than the corresponding imports which rose 2.9 percent,
and the overall balance of goods and services improved. By
contrast, primary and secondary income accounts deteriorated,"
the Bank of Greece said.
In 2016 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit
of 1.1 billion euros versus a surplus of 206 million in 2015 as
a result of a lower services balance surplus which was not
offset by a shrinking of the balance of goods deficit.
Tourism revenue rose slightly in December to 193 million
euros from 184 million in the same month a year earlier, the
data showed.
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2016 2015
January -0.771 -0.257
February -0.828 -1.431
March -0.772 -1.455
April -0.872 -1.014
May -0.457 -0.116
June +0.910 +0.533
July +1.356 +2.531
August +1.727 +2.200
September +0.928 +0.904
October -0.198 +0.265
November -1.190 -1.169
December -0.933 -0.784
------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: Bank of Greece
($1 = 0.9411 euros)
