(Adds detail) ATHENS, Nov 21 Greece's current account surplus rose in September compared with the same month a year earlier on the back of higher exports, the Bank of Greece said on Monday. The data showed the surplus reaching 1.008 billion euros ($1.07 billion) from 904.1 million euros in September 2015. Tourism revenues rose marginally to 2.23 billion euros from 2.18 billion in the same month a year earlier. The central bank said that total exports of goods and services grew by 12.6 percent, faster than the corresponding imports which rose by 9 percent. The bank also said that the deficit in the balance of goods declined from an improvement in the oil balance. In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit of 7.5 million euros, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. ************************************************************ CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2016 2015 January -0.742 -0.281 February -0.804 -1.454 March -0.708 -1.479 April -0.822 -1.038 May -0.412 -0.140 June +1.005 +0.509 July +1.433 +2.507 August +1.821 +2.200 September +1.008 +0.904 ------------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Reporting by Michele Kambas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)