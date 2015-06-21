* Cyprus had capital controls for two years
* Iceland just starting to dismantle controls imposed in
2008
* Cypriot controls were first in euro zone
* Threat to ECB emergency bank funding forced deal
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, June 21 As Cyprus's financial system
imploded in the spring of 2013, the island's leaders were given
an ultimatum: sign up to a bailout deal or watch your banking
system collapse.
The brief, painful drama that unfolded on the Mediterranean
island led to the first capital controls in the euro zone to
stem a bank run and stop money fleeing the country.
With Greeks pulling billions out of banks on fears that
their country will default, the same drama risks being played
out in Greece this time unless the leftist government clinches a
last-ditch debt deal with international creditors this week.
Like Cyprus then, Greek banks are now relying on emergency
liquidity assistance (ELA) authorised by the European Central
Bank to cope with deposit outflows which accelerated last week
as Athens and its lenders remained deadlocked..
For economist Michael Sarris there is little doubt what will
happen if the ECB pulls the plug on Greece.
"Basically they would have to close in half an hour," he
told Reuters, referring to Greek banks.
He should know. As Cypriot finance minister in 2013, Sarris
was forced into a deal contingent on winding down a bank on an
ELA lifeline. A second bank was forced to raid its clients
deposits to recapitalise, a process known as a 'bail-in'.
Athens is similarly at risk of having its ELA funding cut if
it fails to comply with European creditors' demands and defaults
on an International Monetary Fund repayment due by June 30.
Greeks pulled out more than 4 billion euros from the banking
system last week, prompting the ECB to meet for a second time to
raise the ELA ceiling. That will only keep the banks afloat
until early this week when the decision will be reviewed again.
Greece's government has strongly denied that it is planning
capital controls.
ELA WARNING
The trigger in Cyprus, Sarris says, was lenders that warning
ELA for Cyprus banks would be cut. Nicosia was forced to agree
to conditions, and capital controls to prevent a bank run, since
those deposits were needed to recapitalise the banks.
Two years later, capital controls have gone. That contrasts
with Iceland, which is only just preparing to dismantle
restrictions imposed after its own financial meltdown in 2008.
"They showed us a piece of paper saying they had a
two-thirds majority on the governing council of the ECB," Sarris
recalls, referring to warnings of a cut to funding.
After a two-week shutdown, Cypriot banks reopened. Cash
machines had remained in operation and were replenished
regularly.
There were few queues and little fuss, a stiff upper lip
trait islanders may have picked up from their former British
colonial rulers.
After the two-week closure, a 300-euro-a-day cap on cash
withdrawals was initiated for individuals; business transactions
over 5,000 euros per day needed central bank approval; credit
card spending abroad was capped at 5,000 euros a month; and
travellers could not export more than 1,000 euros at a time.
The IMF and the ECB wanted tougher restrictions. Cyprus
stood its ground. Within weeks, foreign banks were decoupled
from the controls, and a timetable for a staggered withdrawal of
the restrictions was introduced.
"It was difficult, there was a shortage of liquidity and
bureaucracy in moving capital around, but gradually we got used
to it and the situation improved," said Michalis Pilides, head
of Cyprus's main business organisation OEV.
"Both the state and banks introduced deep structural changes
and that was instrumental in regaining trust which allowed
controls to be relaxed," he told Reuters.
TALE OF TWO ISLANDS
Sarris says Cyprus's overriding concern was to avoid
burrowing itself so deep in controls that it would be difficult
to remove them.
"I don't think many thought we could do it in two years,
mainly because of the experience of Iceland," he said.
The North Atlantic island imposed controls on the movement
of capital after its three biggest lenders -- Glitnir,
Landsbanki and Kaupthing -- folded under the weight of their
debts as the global financial crisis reverberated.
They are gradually unwinding. This month, Iceland proposed
that creditors would have to pay a 39 percent tax on money taken
out of the country unless they all agree to "stability"
conditions by the end of this year. These terms are in effect a
form of contribution by the creditors to state coffers.
The finance ministry said the measures were about protecting
Iceland's balance of payments rather than extracting money from
creditors, mostly hedge funds that bought into the debt after
the collapse of the three key banks.
It said the measures related to 1,200 billion Icelandic
crowns (roughly $9 billion) of capital: 900 billion of assets of
the failed banks and foreign-denominated claims against
Icelandic entities, and 300 billion of foreign investment in
Icelandic instruments.
But there are few comparisons between Cyprus and Iceland.
Both had outsized banks, but one was in a currency union with
little wiggle room and the other had its own currency to
protect.
"It wasn't only a banking crisis in Iceland, but they had
their currency to defend, and capital controls were trying to do
two jobs at the same time," said Fiona Mullen of Sapienta, an
economic consultancy.
"In Cyprus is was just a matter of defending liquidity. The
main impact was psychological on people, but it didn't really
stop the circulation of money," she said.
Cypriot authorities are in the second year of an EU and IMF
mandated reform programme in return for 10 billion euros in
bailout funds, and expect to exit the programme in early 2016.
Cyprus returned to growth in the first quarter of this year
for the first time since 2011, and officials say they may not
need all the bailout money.
"There was a smaller impact than we feared. Cypriots reacted
more maturely," said Sarris. "It was a heavy blow to us, but
were weren't going to cry about it."
(Additional reporting by Sabina Zawadzki in Copenhagen; Editing
by Paul Taylor)